The ‘cute’ £26 dogtooth design ‘shacket’ is a hit with New Look consumers.

New Look is recognized for its beautiful yet affordable clothing, and their newest item is a must-have for the winter season.

To its 2.6 million Instagram followers, the high street store recently tweeted a shot of a long overshirt style jacket known as a’shacket.’

The image, which displays a pink dogtooth design shacket worn over a white polo neck top with black jeans, drew a lot of attention from shoppers.

Gold chain necklaces and a black and gold handbag finish off the look, which is a great illustration of how to layer this winter.

The shacket comes in three colors and includes a collared top, long cuffed sleeves, and two huge front pockets.

“Love this,” one user said beneath the photo, followed by a heart emoji.

“Omg amazing jacket,” exclaimed another shopper.

“This is cute,” a third said, tagging a buddy.

“Right up your street,” wrote a fourth individual, referring to a friend.

“Wow,” one customer said, followed by the heart eye emoji.

“This looks excellent,” commented another, tagging a buddy.

The shacket is £25.99 and comes in pink, black, and burgundy.

It’s currently available in stores and online.