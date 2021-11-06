The curries served at Lodge Lane takeout are so outstanding that they’re transported all over the UK.

On Lodge Lane, Kashmiri Street Food and Curry Kitchen has been providing ‘new variations to the traditional Indian restaurants in Liverpool’ – and it appears to be paying off.

As of now, not only locals but also visitors from further afield can taste the real traditional homecooked food.

“During the second lockdown last year, I realized I had access to a kitchen but no one could come in,” Fozia Choudhry told 2Chill. “I knew I didn’t want to operate a restaurant and work late night shifts because I love my bed too much.”

“Because half of the country was online, I realized that the only way I could sell my curries was online, and that’s when I discovered frozen foods.”

“I spent much of last summer weighing and measuring materials, then worked with my husband, who created both of our web pages, and it took us about five months to perfect it and launch our online frozen food line,” says the author.

Kashmiri Street Food and Curry Kitchen serves traditional curries, roti, and pilau, as well as street food favorites such as khati rolls, treat boxes, and the iconic pakora burger.

Fozia’s passion for cooking stems from her love of the aromas of specific foods, and she claims she can’t recall a moment when she wasn’t in the kitchen.

“Simply the scent you know when it is being produced, I just love it, invokes great childhood memories,” the 50-year-old remarked of her relationship with food.

“Even though we were poor as children, we were spoiled rotten when it came to eating.”

“One of my mother’s basic pleasures was getting down with my siblings the night before Eid festivities to prepare samosas, which we never bought from the store and always made from scratch.”

“It’s something my parents ingrained in me, and it’s something I’m really passionate about and adore.” Even when it came to baking, in the early 1980s, we had Reader’s Digest and followed their recipes.” Looking ahead, Fozia expressed her want to refocus on herself now that they have settled locally and started their street food takeout. “The summary has come to an end.”