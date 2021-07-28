The Crown has been ‘delayed for eight years’ in bringing a child molester to justice.

According to his victims, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) delayed bringing a child molester to court for eight years.

Kevin Howard was imprisoned this week at Liverpool Crown Court after his terrible torture left a teenager “broken.”

His victims, on the other hand, stated they were “disgusted” after speaking out so long ago, and that the CPS “didn’t feel Kevin would have a fair trial.”

READ MORE: A 22-year-old woman claims she tried to murder a couple.

The CPS said in a statement to The Washington Newsday that the now 69-year-old was not charged in 2011 because of “insufficient evidence.”

Howard, of Mucklougher, County Leitrim, Ireland, was sentenced to 17 years in prison this Thursday, with an additional three years on probation, after being found guilty of 18 sexual offenses against three children in Wirral.

A judge claimed he exposed one of the children to “repeated oral sex” after a court heard how he groomed her.

“The abuse I received by Kevin Howard devastated me,” one victim claimed in a statement.

“I’m not sure what my life would have been like if this hadn’t happened.”

“I am disgusted at the original decision makers at the CPS,” the woman continued.

Since the claims were first presented to police, she said it had taken 11 years to get Howard to court.

The CPS “didn’t believe Kevin would have a fair trial,” she added, which she described as “further rejection” and “not being believed.”

The woman said that if a trial had been held after the first report of the charges, the evidence heard at his trial this year would have been the same.

She described the wait as “absolutely unacceptable.”

Another victim stated that bringing it to court took years and was “very distressing and frustrating.”

“In 2013, the CPS had all the evidence,” she noted.

She claimed there had been “an additional eight years of misery.”

The CPS said in a statement that when the case was reviewed, more evidence was obtained.

“In 2011, the CPS received a file of evidence against Kevin Howard from Merseyside Police,” said District Crown Prosecutor Damion Lloyd of CPS Mersey-Cheshire. On the basis of the evidence at hand.” “The summary comes to an end.”