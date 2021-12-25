The criminal underworld was terrified by a warning letter.

Few would have realized the full impact of a message from EncroChat informing suspected drug dealers that their phones had been hacked.

The alert was given to EncroChat members in June of last year, and it was picked up by The Washington Newsday a few weeks later.

By that time, the National Crime Agency (NCA) and police forces across the country had all they needed to take down some of the country’s most powerful criminal organizations.

Since the penetration guns were introduced, multi-million pound cocaine hauls and large sums of cash have been seized off the streets.

The development has brought police to the doorsteps of some of Liverpool and Manchester’s “criminal bosses,” who were in charge of the distribution of Class A drugs and firearms around the region.

The police response to the EncroChat hack in Merseyside has been positive.