The crime scene is still cordoned off by police, and tributes are piling up around the street sign.

Detectives are still on the scene today, looking into the murder of a man discovered dead in an alleyway in Kirkdale.

A member of the public discovered James Richards, 33, dead in an alleyway between Harebell and Woodbine Streets just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22.

Both streets, as well as adjoining Reading Street, remain closed by police today, more than 48 hours after the body was discovered.

Mr Richards, who was from Liverpool’s L11 neighborhood, was remembered with a sequence of flower tributes and balloons placed around the street sign on Woodbine Street.

As the murder investigation proceeds, photos shot at the location on Friday show a large police presence in the neighborhood.

The 33-year-old was killed in a targeted attack, according to detectives, but they are keeping a “open mind” about possible motives.

The date of the occurrence is being investigated, as well as if Mr Richards was hurt somewhere before fainting in the alleyway.

A 22-year-old male from Kirkdale has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Thursday night, Merseyside Police confirmed that he is still in prison.

James, better known as Jay, was characterized as a “true legend” in a social media tribute.

“Cannot believe what I’m reading or seeing, R.I.P Jay friend, a true legend, well what I’ve known you to be when I returned to Liverpool 10 or more years ago,” it said.

“Had a lot of laughs with you and the old firm, thinking about your kids, family, and friends. GBNF shines brightly like a diamond at all times. “Gone Too Soon.”

“Can’t believe you’re gone so fast rip Jay Richards,” said another tribute.

“Although one person is in prison, our investigation is still in the early stages, so we’re very anxious to hear from anyone who lives locally and saw or heard anything that may assist, or has heard any information since,” Detective Chief Inspector Cath Haggerty said earlier today.

“We’re trying to figure out when and where the original incident took place, and if the victim made it to where he was later discovered.

“As a result, if you reside in these streets or the surrounding area,” says the narrator.

