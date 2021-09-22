The creator of ‘The Wire’ refuses to film in Texas due to the state’s anti-abortion laws, instead looking for locations that resemble Dallas.

The Wire creator David Simon stated on Monday that he will no longer be filming a new project in Texas because of the state’s notorious anti-abortion law.

Simon resorted to Twitter to ask Twitter followers where he should shoot a new miniseries based in Dallas. In a series of tweets, he emphasized that he would not film in Texas to safeguard his employees’ civil liberties.

If you’re an employer, this isn’t about politics. I’ll be submitting screenplays for an HBO non-fiction miniseries based on events in Texas next month, but I can’t and won’t ask female cast/crew to give up their civil freedoms in order to film there. What else resembles Dallas/Fort Worth? https://t.co/q6Py6XikYh

20 September 2021 — David Simon (@AoDespair)

“My response is unrelated to any discussion of political efficacy or the usefulness of a boycott. In a separate tweet, Simon stated, “My solitary obligation is to secure and maintain the civil freedoms of all persons we employ during the course of a production.”

He faced some reaction as a result of his decision. In response to the tweets, the Dallas Film & Creative Industries Office stated that the law does not necessarily reflect the entire state.

“By not bringing a production to Dallas (a capital ‘D’), you are further disenfranchising individuals who live here. The office said, “We need talent/crew/creatives to stay and vote, not be driven out by inability to make a living.”

Simon joins a slew of other firms in opposing the law, which proponents of reproductive rights have criticized as draconian. The rule prohibits abortions if a “detectable fetal heartbeat” is detected, which can happen as early as six weeks—when many women aren’t even aware they’re pregnant. The law was signed by Governor Greg Abbott in May and went into force at the beginning of September.

It is one of the most stringent anti-abortion laws in the country, and it applies to cases where a woman has become pregnant.