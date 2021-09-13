The creator of the ‘Varsity Blues’ will not testify in the trial of two parents accused of participating in an admissions scheme.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors will not summon the admissions consultant behind the “Varsity Blues” scam, an intricate college admissions cheating scandal involving celebrities and prominent universities, to testify in the case’s first trial.

Rick Singer pleaded guilty to racketeering, money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of justice but has yet to be sentenced. According to the Associated Press, defense counsel hope to take advantage of the prosecution’s choice not to summon Singer to testify in the trial of two parents, which began Monday.

“The entire investigation centered around Rick Singer. It’s the reason we’ve come. ‘Never mind, we’re not calling him,’ the government now states in its opening statement. Brian Kelly, the lawyer for former casino boss Gamal Abdelaziz, told jurors, “Think about that when you eventually deliberate.”

Singer was portrayed by defense attorneys as a scam artist who duped parents into participating in the plan. According to the Associated Press, the lawyer representing former Staples and Gap CEO John Wilson said that Wilson’s kid was a great water polo player and that Singer informed Wilson that with a “gift,” he could get his son into his preferred school, which Wilson believed was authentic.

Wilson’s attorney, Michael Kendall, stated, “Before and after he started working for the government, Mr. Singer consistently told John that the side door was entirely lawful and exactly what the schools desired.”

The defense attorneys are attempting to depict the two parents accused of paying for their children’s admission to school as victims of a con artist who mistook their contributions for genuine donations.

Abdelaziz and Wilson, according to defense attorneys, never discussed paying bribes. According to the defense, Singer informed them that what they were doing was a completely lawful practice of giving children of wealthy parents an advantage in admissions.

With his opening statement, Kelly told jurors that it is not unlawful to send money to schools in the hopes of helping your child get into. “No one ever accused him of bribery.”

More than two years after prosecutors arrested 50 parents, athletic coaches, and others in the conspiracy, the first trial in the case is beginning in federal court in Boston.