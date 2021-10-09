The creator of Hummel’s Everton Black tells the whole story. Kit, be on the lookout.

The head of design at Hummel UK has revealed the inspiration for Everton’s Black Watch-inspired away uniform, as well as the process of bringing the vision to life.

The jersey, a recreation of the club’s classic sash strip from 1881/82, was introduced by the Toffees and their Danish kit maker at the close of last season, and it was first worn against Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League season.

Since then, the Blues have won two games in the kit, a 2-0 triumph against Brighton and a Carabao Cup victory over Huddersfield.

It has been well received by fans, and hummel designer Robert Revell has described how the historic shirt came to be.

“It’s never been done before,” he says in the first episode of hummel’s new YouTube series BEHIND THE CHEVRONS.

“The fans have been clamoring for a remake of Black Watch, so if you’re going to do it, you have to do it right.”

“I think that’s the great thing we attempted to achieve,” she says, “so the only detail is the belt, which is pink rather than red – it was actually concepted!”

Revell stated there were some concerns about how the color tone could be viewed but engaged with Everton throughout the kit’s development, insisting the color used was not that of the Blues’ local rivals – it was actually labelled as ‘burnt orange’ on release.

Revell added, “We have a pretty strong relationship with the club and Fanatics.” “Fanatics has a bunch of Everton fans there for them, so we receive strong fan insight before we go into production, so we were quite confident with this.”

“We had a feeling this would cause a few problems, but sales indicate otherwise.”

Revell wanted to make sure the shirt’s history was prominent in the design, giving the Everton tale even greater significance than the brand that made it.

He stated, “This is definitely one of the most historically accurate kits.” “The only color on it is the sash; everything else is tonal, including the Chevrons, hummel, and real signs.

“It wasn’t about doing anything extra to promote Hummel; it was more about.”

