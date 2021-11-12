The creator of Hollyoaks, The Only Way Is Essex, and Geordie Shore reveals pandemic success.

For the first time, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Liverpool production business responsible for shows including Hollyoaks, The Only Way is Essex, and Geordie Shore has been revealed.

Lime Pictures’ turnover declined from £69.5 million to £50.8 million in 2020, according to documents filed with Companies House.

According to BusinessLive, the company’s pre-tax profits fell from £5.7 million to £3.2 million.

Sir Phil Redmond started Mersey Television in the early 1980s, and All3Media bought the company in 2005.

Discovery and Liberty Global control All3Media, which consists of 40 production and distribution companies.

Lime Pictures’ first significant project was the Channel 4 soap series Brookside, and in 2003, it took over the production of Grange Hill, which Sir Phil Redmond had previously created.

Since 2016, the business has produced E4’s Celebs Go Dating as well as Netflix’s Free Rain.

The following is a quote from a statement issued by the board of directors: “The impact of the Covid-19 epidemic and the resulting production delays resulted in fewer television program deliveries to broadcasters in 2020, resulting in a drop in earnings.

“The company’s portfolio of scripted and non-scripted continuing series continues to perform well, and it has been successful in gaining new program commissions.

“The Covid-19 pandemic caused major volatility in the sector as a general, as well as uncertainty and economic dislocation, but the company has subsequently restored to production levels comparable to before the pandemic.”