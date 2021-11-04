The Creamfields lineup from 1999 and where they are now.

Creamfields is a legendary Liverpool music festival that has lasted for decades.

Creamfields was founded in 1992 on Parr Street in the city as the Cream nightclub, and it grew to be a well-known international institution during the 1990s before being demolished in 2002.

Creamfields, an event that began in 1998 in the south, is still going strong.

With that in mind, we chose to review the festival’s 1999 program from Merseyside’s inaugural year, when 50,000 people crowded into Liverpool Airfield to watch the best dance performers the world had to offer.

This shows the Creamfields lineup as it was in 1999, as well as where they are now, 22 years later.

One of the three headliners, Pet Shop Boys, appeared on the Radio 1 stage at Creamfields in 1999.

Creamfields, a huge force in the 1990s, were just passing through on their international tour, which included stops at Live Eight and Glastonbury.

Pet Shop Boys have released seven studio albums since rocking Creamfields, and this year the band proved their worth with the digital release of a new EP called My Beautiful Launderette.

The team will embark on a new world tour next year, performing their biggest songs from their 40-year career.

DJ Pete Tong was another headliner at Creamfields, and his participation reflected the festival’s 90s vibe.

At 61 years old, Tong (who received an MBE in 2014) is still going strong, having made 26 mix CDs since his initial performance at Creamfields.

He’s also made a name for himself as a successful record label executive, having worked with musicians like Run DMC, Frankie Knuckles, Goldie, and Salt-n-Pepa.

The Music Industry Trusts (MITS) awarded Tong with an outstanding contribution to music award this week. Tong is still a resident DJ on BBC Radio 1 and a world-renowned DJ.

Judge Jules was another Creamfields success story, with DJ Mag naming him the best DJ in the world just four years before his participation at the Liverpool festival.

Jules, who was the third headliner in 1999, continues to perform at Creamfields and on tour throughout the UK.

