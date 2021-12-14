The ‘Crazy Frog’ Twitter account has received death threats in connection with the upcoming NFT.

The operators of the Twitter account for “Crazy Frog,” a wild-eyed CGI-animated critter whose song “Axel F” went viral in 2005, have claimed that they have received death threats in connection with plans to provide a non-fungible token (NFT) of the cartoon’s music.

“While we appreciate all of the genuine criticism directed at NFTs,” the Crazy Frog twitter account commented in a December 13 tweet thread, “sending us death threats and other unpleasant things to our email isn’t cool or constructive.”

The account administrators stated that they are only “social media guys,” and that they are not Erik Wernquist, the creator of Crazy Frog.

As a result, they said, they have no say in whether or not to issue NFTs or any other commercial decisions. They also stated that they were not under any obligation to approve of the creator’s business ideas, nor were they under any obligation to support any of the creator’s business ideas.

“Everyone has a say in brand things,” the thread continued, “but the higher-ups have nonetheless opted to move forward with the initiative.” “Not everyone agrees, and we may occasionally show our disdain while pushing it. We have the right to do so, and we have merely been speaking from our own personal experience.” Crazy Frog will distribute music tracks as NFTs on the Metabeats network on December 23. “An NFT marketplace and digital reality platform,” according to Metabeats. NFTs offer various goods online, such as concert tickets and artworks, using bitcoin and blockchain technology. There are no assets that can be swapped out. A digital file of the asset can be created by the seller or creator and linked to a person’s private key. The key verifies that an individual owns the NFT and allows owners to access it via a specific app or website, such as Metabeats.

However, others have branded NFTs as a “scam,” especially after an NFT of a “invisible” sculpture recently sold for more than $18,000.

