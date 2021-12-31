The ‘crazy’ before and after photos of a couple reveal the reality of Instagram images.

To demonstrate the reality of “perfect” Instagram images, a woman uploaded photos of herself with her lover before and after retouching.

Holly Cockerill, a make-up artist and personal trainer, often posts retouched photos to show how fast and effortlessly a person’s appearance can be altered and shared on social media.

Holly, who hails from Blackburn, has recently shared a number of photos with her boyfriend Dale.

On the left, you’ll find the original versions, while on the right, you’ll find radically modified versions.

While the images are vastly different, Holly claims that they were modified in a matter of minutes using an app.

The duo is photographed in front of a Christmas tree in one snap.

Holly’s blonde hair is tied back, and Dale is wearing a red Christmas hat.

Dale appears to have veneers in the modified version to the right, with a tanned face and a bigger beard. Holly’s hair has grown thick and heavy, with luscious brown curls flowing over her shoulders.

Instagram

Her lips and brows are larger, and her face appears to be more made up.

Another photo shows the couple smiling with their mouths closed in a selfie. The trimmed version features huge white teeth and glowing grins.

“On today’s episode of ‘why you shouldn’t believe everything you see on social media,’ but let’s make it BOYFRIEND EDITION!” Holly captioned the photo.

Even boys use this software, albeit not as frequently as girls, but even adjusting the tiniest details can make a huge difference!

“You can add or remove a grin, add or remove veneers, add or remove hair, add or remove makeup, change the structure of your face, nose size, eye size, lip size, and the list goes on!!”

Holly went on to say: “The amount you can do with these applications is insane, so don’t believe anything you see while going through Instagram until you see someone with your own eyes.

“DO NOT COMPARE.”

More than 1,500 people have liked the post, and there have been dozens of comments.

“OMG how scary is it that it appears so realistic!!!!!!” commented journeyfrombumptobaby.

kelly 79w commented: “What the hell is going on here? As though this is something that people truly do.” “Why does it look so real?” questioned rrrosieroberts. zarasaffy expressed his thoughts as follows: “This is really ridiculous. Poor teenagers who have to deal with such comparisons as they grow up.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”