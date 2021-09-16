The cowardly bully smashed his girlfriend’s face and splattered paint all over her.

After breaking his girlfriend’s eye socket and cheekbone, a “violent cowardly bully” hurled paint over her.

When Damien Rich was “off his mind” on cocaine, he broke into an ex-home partner’s late at night and “totally wrecked” the residence.

While on bail for the burglary, he began seeing another woman, who attempted suicide three times in response to his “vile” treatment.

The Washington Newsday has chosen not to identify the victims of the Wirral thug.

Rich was in a relationship with Woman A for eight months in 2019 and 2020, according to Liverpool Crown Court, but it “ended as a result of his violence towards her.”

A Domestic Violence Protection Order was issued, according to prosecutor Nick Cockrell, but Rich was sentenced to eight weeks in prison for violating it in July 2020.

Despite her blocking all of his known contact details, he “was continually trying to reach her and speak to her – despite her blocking all of his known contact details” by September 2020.

On September 4, 2020, Woman A traveled to her mother’s house, but when she awoke at 7 a.m., she had a missed call from a worried neighbor.

A large stone had been hurled through her home window, portraits and mirrors had been damaged, there was “glass everywhere,” and Rich had written “jure just a slag” in her bedroom.

Rich had been seen outside around 2 a.m., calling her a “slag” and a “fat b****,” and he had cut himself during the raid, leaving his blood behind.

Rich was detained and questioned, but he chose to remain silent and was released on police bail on November 11.

In September, he began dating Woman B, who said they both worked at a convenience store in Wallasey.

They clashed about Rich “having a relationship with another woman” while staying at a motel on December 23.

Woman B attempted to leave the room, but Rich stepped in her way, according to Mr Cockrell.

“She pushed past him, and he retaliated by striking her in the face,” he claimed. She called it a “real punch” that left her “seeing stars” and knocked her to the ground. She was awake when she awoke. ”The summary comes to an end.”