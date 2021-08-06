The COVID Vaccine Mandate for California Healthcare Workers: What You Should Know

As the Delta strain of COVID continues to spread across the state, California issued an order on Thursday ordering all healthcare workers to get vaccinated against the virus.

The new requirement follows an earlier declaration by the state that healthcare workers would have the option of being vaccinated or undergoing weekly COVID testing. COVID immunizations are now obligatory under the new rule, with exceptions only allowed for medical or religious reasons.

“As we continue to witness an increase in cases and hospitalizations related to the Delta form of COVID-19, it’s critical that we protect the susceptible individuals in these settings,” said Dr. Tomas J. Aragon, head of the California Department of Public Health and state public health officer.

“Today’s measure will also secure the safety of health-care personnel themselves. Vaccines are the only way to stop the pandemic, he added.

According to the CDPH, 63 percent of Californians aged 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 10% being partially vaccinated. According to the agency, the state is witnessing 18.3 new COVID cases per 100,000 people per day, with case rates growing ninefold in only two months.

Healthcare workers will be expected to be completely vaccinated or have received their second dose of the vaccine by Sept. 30 in the future. Workers in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, and doctors’ offices, as well as dialysis centers, hospice facilities, and most other healthcare facilities, are subject to the rule.

Workers with religious or medical exemptions must be tested once a week in acute and long-term care settings, and once a week in other healthcare facilities.

California is the first state to make such an order for healthcare professionals, with the COVID vaccine mandate. The state’s healthcare workforce is estimated to be around 2 million people.

Hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and intermediate care facilities must also verify that visitors have been vaccinated or have a recent negative COVID test result within the last 72 hours, according to the decree. Vaccination and testing standards are waived for visitors to patients in critical care or near death.