The COVID Vaccine Mandate at Tyson Foods resulted in a twofold increase in the number of workers who received the vaccine.

Since Tyson Foods announced its COVID-19 vaccine obligation on Aug. 3, the number of immunized employees has nearly doubled, with 96 percent of the firm having received the vaccine.

Only half of the Arkansas company’s 120,000 employees were vaccinated in August, but after the policy was implemented and enforced with a Nov. 1 deadline, most employees elected to receive the injection.

Tyson President and CEO Donnie King stated Tuesday, “This is an amazing result – not only for our company, but for your families and our communities across the country.”

Employees who do not receive a COVID-19 immunization will be dismissed, according to Tyson, but former employees can return if they chose to get vaccinated later.

“I’d also like to say to individuals who haven’t had their vaccines: that’s your choice, and we respect it. Let us know if your mind changes and you want to rejoin Tyson. Our doors are always open “According to King.

Tyson is the only major meatpacking industry that requires vaccines, and the United Food and Commercial Workers Union applauded the corporation after witnessing the impact COVID-19 had on frontline workers, who lost 132 to the disease.

“We urge every firm in this country to do the right thing by their frontline workers and cooperate together with their unions and employees to help end this pandemic and keep all of America’s important workers and their families safe,” said UFCW President Marc Perrone.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Only a few employees have left the company as a result of the rule, according to spokesman Gary Mickelson.

The pandemic hit the industry hard in spring 2020, when the virus ravaged meatpacking operations, forcing many of them to close temporarily because so many people were ill or had to be quarantined.

Tyson reported a dramatic drop in the number of viral infections in its workforce as more personnel were vaccinated, according to King.

The UFCW union praised Tyson’s immunization progress because the mandate came with an agreement to offer all employees with 20 hours of paid sick time. The law also allowed for exceptions for medical and religious reasons, but it was unclear how many of these Tyson given.