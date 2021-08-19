The COVID Vaccine Is Required For Students In This School District.

The Culver City Unified School District in California is requiring all eligible kids to produce confirmation of COVID vaccination, which is thought to be the state’s first.

The COVID vaccination requirement applies to all teachers in the district, and it goes into effect on Thursday, when children return to in-person instruction.

According to KTTV, a Fox station in Los Angeles, the deadline for providing proof of immunization is Nov. 19, which Superintendent Quoc Tran stated in a Twitter statement would “give everyone the opportunity to finalize their vaccine plans.”

The COVID vaccine is currently available to children aged 12 and up.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the California Department of Education is unaware of any other school district in the state that requires pupils to be vaccinated.

The state of California has mandated that all teachers be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID testing. According to the Los Angeles Times, some school districts are imposing the COVID immunization without the choice of testing.

Parents, teachers, and staff, Tran told the news organization, were all in favor of the vaccination demand for pupils.

“We believed that performing the bare minimum was insufficient. “I think we could do a lot more,” Tran remarked. “We work in environments that are always congested, such as schools. The vaccine protects our children and employees from contracting the infection. They have a lower risk of being severely harmed.”

In addition to the vaccine mandate, the school system will test employees and kids for COVID every week, regardless of vaccination status. According to the notification, the school’s mask ban would be extended to outdoor locations for kids and staff.

The vaccination requirement at Culver City Unified School District comes after a series of school closings around the country as the first day of school approached this week, when COVID cases among pupils soared, forcing thousands of youngsters to quarantine.

The Culver City Unified School District has roughly 900 workers and 7,100 K-12 pupils.