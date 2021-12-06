The COVID vaccine is likely to be added to the list of required school vaccines for Louisiana students aged 16 and up.

According to the Associated Press, students in Louisiana may be compelled to have a coronavirus vaccination added to their list of obligatory school immunizations.

Louisiana legislators convened on Monday to discuss legislation introduced on December 3 by Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards. This bill might make it mandatory for pupils to have their COVID-19 immunization in order to attend school. The idea currently only applies to students in high school and further education who are 16 years old or older. Republican politicians, on the other hand, are at odds with Edwards’ administration over the notion.

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, a Republican, stated, “Parents should not be compelled to jump through hoops.” During the meeting, he questioned Edwards’ administration’s ability to enact such a mandate.

This is a stance supported by the vast majority of Republicans in Louisiana’s legislature. Edwards, on the other hand, claims that he may override the law’s rejection and include the coronavirus vaccination in the state-mandated immunization schedule for students. According to the Associated Press, Edwards expects to do so once the final vote is announced.

Before attending school, daycare facilities, or colleges in Louisiana, students must be vaccinated against specific diseases. Vaccinations against measles, polio, and tetanus are only a few examples.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The plan’s fate appears to be in the hands of the courts, with Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry and the Edwards administration at odds over whether the governor can lawfully enact the coronavirus vaccine requirement without the consent of the entire Legislature.

Even if coronavirus vaccinations are required in Louisiana schools, the law enables parents and pupils to opt out by submitting a doctor’s written objection or a general written dissent.

However, some politicians are concerned that if children complete such documentation, they will be banned from in-person lessons, even though the Louisiana Department of Health has stated that it will not push for the exclusion of unvaccinated children from school. The lawmakers, many of whom stated they are vaccinated, believe that parents should be able to choose which vaccines their children receive.

Representative Dustin Miller, a Democrat from Opelousas, claims that parents will still have their say.

"I believe we're simply allowing parents to refuse to sign paperwork."