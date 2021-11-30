The COVID Surge and Omicron Variant have had no impact on college or professional football fans.

Mike McCarthy, the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team’s game against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night. Meanwhile, the Caesars Superdome is set to be packed that night with around 60,000 fans.

In wintry, 30-degree conditions last Saturday, more than 111,000 spectators packed Michigan Stadium to watch the Michigan Wolverines upset the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. This comes as COVID cases are on the rise once more, and a new Omicron form is spreading over the globe.

Throughout the season, football fans have gone to stadiums ranging from high school to professional levels. The game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, drew 93,483 fans on Thanksgiving afternoon. In Dallas, where the Cowboys have averaged 93,404 fans through six home games this season, that’s nothing new.

Through five games at Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers have averaged 77,984 fans per game, including a sold-out crowd Sunday in a win over the Los Angeles Rams on a blustery Wisconsin day.

Last weekend’s notable college football attendances were as follows:

111,156 Michigan vs. Ohio State (30 degrees, snow) LSU hosts 91,595 Texas A&M students. 88,491 Florida State hosts Florida State. 87,451 people attended the Alabama-Auburn game. Clemson vs. South Carolina (79,897) 75,072 people attended Kansas State's game against Texas. Observations on these attendances are as follows: These seven college games drew a total of 611,011 fans. For former coach Ed Orgeron's farewell game, LSU drew more than 91,000 fans to Tiger Stadium. If the game had been more important, the crowd would have easily surpassed 100,000. If Texas A&M had played this game at home, the crowd would have easily surpassed 100,000. Because Bama's stadium can hold 100,000 people, the Iron Bowl between Auburn and Alabama would have easily topped that number. Texas had a losing season but still drew that many spectators on a Friday at 11 a.m. CT. That figure would have soared if the Longhorns' record had been better and their opponent had been better. It was more about bragging rights between Florida and FSU. Even yet, with 88,491, it outperformed the Iron Bowl. For a game that was mostly inconsequential for both teams, Tennessee drew a mediocre 77,000 people.