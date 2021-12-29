The covid rate in quiet Merseyside town is the highest in the borough.

The highest Covid-19 rate in the borough is now in a quiet town in Sefton.

From the seven days to the 23rd of December, one section of Formby had the highest covid rates in Sefton, with far more cases than Southport and Bootle.

Formby South West is at the top of the list, with a covid rate of 1,849.8 per 100,000 people, according to the official website.

Despite the fact that there are 102 cases in the area, which is less than Southport Kew, 119, Hightown & Thornton, 122, and Maghull North West & Lydiate, 114, the incidence of infection is higher.

Maghull North West & Lydiate is not far behind Formby South West, with a case rate of 1,702 per 100,000 and a same number of cases, 114.

Formby South West has not only Sefton’s highest case rate, but also Merseyside’s highest case rate.

Southport Waterfront has the lowest case rate per 100,000 people in Sefton, at just 681.5 per 100,000 people. The region also has just 62 cases, despite a high increase of 87.9% (29 cases) from the previous seven days.

Despite the low number of cases, the increase in seven days shows that instances nearly doubled, with Formby West & Freshfield North experiencing a 230 percent increase in seven days, bringing them to just shy of 100 cases with 99.

This information comes as England prepares to celebrate New Year’s Eve with few restrictions, despite Covid-19 restrictions in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.