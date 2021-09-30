The COVID lockdown in Vietnam is lifted, but public transportation remains suspended.

The COVID-19 lockdown on Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s largest city with a population of nearly 10 million people, will be lifted on Friday. According to the Associated Press, public transportation will remain suspended, and travel in and out of the city will be restricted.

Residents will be able to leave their houses, restaurants will be able to provide takeaway meals, and vital companies will be permitted to open, according to the city’s website, which marks the end of nearly three months of restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Other restrictions, such as a social distance order and a ban on public meetings of more than 10 persons outside, will remain in effect. Schools are still closed, in addition to the travel restrictions.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Authorities have stated that anyone who intend to participate in social events would be required to produce proof of vaccination in order to be permitted to establishments.

When the number of illnesses began to rise in mid-July, Ho Chi Minh City and 18 southern provinces went into lockdown.

According to the health ministry, the Delta version of the virus has infected 770,000 people and killed nearly 19,000 in the last three months. This wave was responsible for the bulk of COVID-19 deaths in Vietnam, with Ho Chi Minh City accounting for the majority of them.

Other southern cities have similarly reduced lockdown restrictions, allowing residents to gradually resume normal activities as virus levels fall.

According to the health ministry, the number of new cases in Vietnam has reduced by a third in the last week compared to earlier in the month, when 14,000 were reported daily.

Barricades placed up on the streets to control traffic during the lockdown in Vung Tau, 70 kilometers (45 miles) outside Ho Chi Minh City, were pulled down as local residents rejoiced.

As he assisted authorities in removing a roadblock on his street, local resident Pham Van Thanh stated, “We will have to rejoice this day, because the city is lifting the barricades so we can go out again and get back to our usual lives.”

In order to reopen the country, Vietnam is speeding up vaccinations, with a focus on major cities and susceptible areas such as industrial zones.

The health administration in Ho Chi Minh City allowed decreasing the time between two AstraZeneca shots to six weeks, rather than the recommended eight to 12 weeks, last week.