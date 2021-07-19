The Covid infection rate in Liverpool City Region has decreased by 1%.

The Liverpool City Region’s Covid infection rate has decreased by 1%.

According to the most recent figures from Public Health England, there were 7,572 positive tests in the week ending July 14, down 47 cases from the week before.

READ MORE: Liverpool City Council suspends green bin collections

This signifies that the percentage change from week to week has dropped by 1%. The city’s current infection rate is 444.69 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

Although the number of infections in the city region remains high, three of the six locations reported a drop in incidence in the week ending July 14.

The percentage change in Liverpool declined by 4% from week to week. The percentage change in Wirral declined by 2% from week to week. In Sefton, the percentage change declined by 3% from week to week.

Knowsley, Halton, and St Helens all had their percentage change grow from week to week. The largest increase of these three was in Halton, where the percentage change increased by 15% week over week.

Warrington, Chester, and Cheshire West and West Lancs also had growth just outside the city region’s borders.

Positive tests surged again in England in the week ending July 14: the UK registered 239,375 coronavirus cases, up 58,885 instances from the preceding seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending July 14, there were 2,447 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 103 lower than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 4%.

The infection rate was 491.3 infections per 100,000 individuals in the most recent report.

Knowsley

In the week ending July 14, there were a total of 755 instances, which is 10 more than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 500.5 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of infections increasing by 1% each week.

Sefton

In the week ending July 14, there were 1,329 instances in Sefton, which is 37 fewer than the previous week. This signifies that the percentage change from week to week has dropped by 3%.

The most recent infection rate was 480.8 individuals per 100,000.

Halton

There were 503 positive tests in the prior week, which is 65 more than the week before.

This refers to the week-to-week comparison. “The summary has come to an end.”