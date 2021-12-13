The ‘Covid express’ video shows a crowded train with people who aren’t wearing masks.

On the weekend, the UK Covid-19 threat level was raised to Level 4 after a video showed scenes from a crowded train with many individuals not wearing masks.

Martin Gibert, of Southport, was returning from a work reunion in the south on Saturday when he received word that his Avanti train from Rugby to Liverpool Lime Street had been cancelled.

Staff at the station advised the 67-year-old to take a West Midlands train to Crewe and then connect to another train to Liverpool Lime Street.

The elderly train driver, on the other hand, was taken aback when he received the connection from Crewe because of how crowded it was and how few passengers were wearing masks.

A video of the train shows the compartment packed to the brim, with people standing in the aisles and all seats taken.

In the video, many people can be seen not wearing a facial covering, which is now required on public transportation unless persons are exempt.

The photographs showing persons without masks have been characterized as “disappointing” by West Midlands Trains executives.

Due to the Liverpool FC match at Anfield vs Aston Villa on Saturday and cancellations, Martin told The Washington Newsday that the service from Crewe was extremely busy.

Despite the fact that the train was packed, he alleges it stopped at every station from Crewe to Lime Street, and passengers tried “squeezing on the train,” with many without wearing masks.

“It was like being on a Japanese rush hour train where you had to push people on,” Martin added, “and they were still stopping at all the stations going to Liverpool and people were trying to get on, it was terrible.”

“People couldn’t get on and were squeezing to get on the train, and people weren’t wearing masks.”

The voyage was “very uncomfortable,” according to the former train driver, because it was packed and many people did not follow the face-covering requirements.

“We’re in an age of covid where we’re trying to self-discipline and it’s so uncomfortable,” he continued.

“It was like a covid fast train, and people were still rushing to board even at the last minute.”

