The COVID Booster Shot: Everything You Need to Know

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will begin preparing COVID-19 booster doses for the general population late next month, according to health officials.

Officials have been investigating whether those who have already gotten two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, may require a booster shot to stay protected against COVID-19.

Officials concluded that booster shots for the two mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, would “maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability” due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus’s Delta variant, which has caused an increase in breakthrough cases as well as growing hospitalizations among the unvaccinated.

“The available data clearly show that protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection begins to decline over time following the initial doses of vaccination, and we are beginning to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease in association with the dominance of the Delta variant,” health officials said in a press release on Wednesday.

“According to our latest evaluation, existing protection against severe sickness, hospitalization, and death may wane in the months ahead, particularly among individuals who are at higher risk or who were vaccinated during the initial phases of the immunization rollout,” according to the announcement.

When do I need to get my booster shot?

Eight months after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, consumers should have a booster shot. That would be sometime in late September for those who were fully vaccinated at the start of the national rollout, such as health care workers, nursing home residents, and other elders.

Beginning the week of September 20, the Department of Health and Human Services is planning to provide booster vaccinations to all Americans. It’s yet unclear where these immunizations will be given out.

What If I Was Vaccinated by Johnson & Johnson?

While the advise mostly applies to patients who received one of the mRNA vaccines, experts anticipate that single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients will also require booster shots.

However, because the one-shot vaccine is being rolled out later, health officials say they will need more data to determine when booster injections will be given for those who had the J&J vaccine.

