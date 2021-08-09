The Covid baby boom has resulted in a significant increase in Wirral births.

During the epidemic, the Wirral saw a large increase in births.

When compared to December 2019 and June 2020, birth registrations in the Merseyside borough increased by 78 percent between December 2020 and June 2021.

The results came from an analysis by Reassured, which looked at national birth data and coupled it with local registration office information to see how lockdown infant numbers compared to pre-pandemic levels, as well as where in the UK the biggest “birth booms” occurred.

Wirral had the greatest growth of all the boroughs in Merseyside, at 78 percent, and was the thirteenth highest in the UK.

According to recent research, nearly a quarter of a million (222,409) ‘Covid babies’ have been conceived and born in the UK since December 2020, with June 2020 being the biggest month for conception.

With 58,409 new-borns reported across the UK in March 2021, it was the month with the most ‘Covid baby’ births during the epidemic.

Working back nine months, June 2020 was revealed to be the month in which the most ‘Covid infants’ were born.

According to the data, the peak date for new-borns was March 23, 2021, which was nine months after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a relaxation of lockdown rules on June 23, 2020.

When the first nationwide lockdown went into effect in late March 2020, it was also a peak time for conception, with a higher-than-normal birth rate reported nine months later in December 2020 and January 2021. (47,823 and 47,500 respectively).

“With the Covid-19 restrictions lifted, we’re finally allowed to look back and examine any more beneficial results of such a trying time,” a Reassured representative stated.

“Our data suggests that many parents chose to have a child in lockdown, with roughly a quarter of a million new-born newborns registered by parents between December 2020 and December 2021, nine months after the restrictive Covid-19 regulations were implemented.

