The Covid-19 vaccine is not recommended for children aged 12 to 15.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has rejected statements from a number of ministers, including Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, that the vaccine should be given to everyone over the age of 12 before the start of the new school year this month.

The JCVI, on the other hand, has expanded the vaccination’s availability to a larger range of clinically vulnerable youngsters, allowing an additional 200,000 people aged 12 to 15 to receive the vaccine.

Ministers have pleaded with the JCVI to approve the vaccine for all young people with parental consent, partially to ensure that the forthcoming academic year would be less disrupted.

Although it was commonly assumed that all 12- to 15-year-olds would be administered the vaccine, just about 200,000 young people will now be offered it.

The JCVI, whose chair members include Professor Jonathan Van Tam, says it can’t assess the indirect consequences of neglecting to vaccinate children, such as school disruption, because they aren’t direct health consequences.

The minor danger of Covid-19 in young people, it was also stated, does not exceed the very minimal risk of side effects from the vaccine.

The government, on the other hand, might opt to disregard the committee’s recommendations and continue to vaccinate youngsters.

Before making a final decision on whether or not to vaccinate all children aged 12 to 15, the UK’s chief medical officer will assess the medical evidence and wider implications.

The NHS has measures in place should the JCVI approve the deployment, so 12-15-year-olds could have got their vaccinations as soon as next week.

The JCVI approved the use of a third vaccine, known as a “booster jab,” in about 500,000 Britons with impaired immune systems earlier this week, but they have not yet approved booster jabs for all elderly individuals.

A Covid-19 immunization is currently available to any child over the age of 12 who has specified illnesses or lives with immunocompromised parents or guardians.

The government’s four chief medical officers are anticipated to provide additional guidance soon.