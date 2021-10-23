The Covid-19 travel rules are changing dramatically.

Today marks the start of major changes to international travel regulations.

Fully vaccinated travelers and most under 18s traveling from countries not on the UK’s red list can do a cheaper lateral flow test instead of a PCR starting at 4 a.m. today (Sunday, October 24).

The government stated that lateral flow tests should be performed as soon as feasible after a traveller arrives in England, but no later than the end of the second day.

The threat of a Christmas lockdown has been issued, with case numbers that are deemed ‘inappropriate.’

Lateral flow tests are required to be completed as quickly as feasible on the day of arrival and can now be acquired from a list of commercial providers on the government website.

The tests are far less expensive than PCR tests.

People going overseas must purchase lateral flow tests from a private supplier because NHS Test and Trace lateral flow tests cannot be utilized for international travel.

Passengers who have already purchased a PCR for travel will not need to purchase another test because PCRs are still valid.

Travelers must photograph their lateral flow test and the booking reference provided by the private provider and mail it back to them to validate the results.

They can also schedule a test for when they arrive in England, which they can take at testing centers available in some airports.

When people use PCR tests for travel, the company from which they purchased the test will report the results.

Anyone who tests positive will be required to isolate and perform a PCR test to confirm their status, which can be genomically sequenced to help find new variants, at no additional cost to the traveller.

PCR testing are available for free by ordering through NHS Test and Trace or phoning 119.

People will be advised to self-isolate and directed to the NHS Test and Trace booking page by test providers.

“I’m glad that, as of today, qualified travellers to England who have had the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine can benefit from a cheaper lateral flow test with speedier results,” said Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid.

“This massive boost to the travel sector and the. “Summary comes to an end.”