The Covid-19 smartphone app ‘could be made less sensitive’, according to the developers.

According to the BBC, Health Secretary Sajid Javid is examining the sensitivity of the NHS Covid-19 contact-tracing app amid fears that millions of people may be asked to self-isolate this summer.

People who test positive for coronavirus in England and Wales can use the app to anonymously share their test results, which will send warnings to their recent contacts. Anyone who receives an alert is advised to isolate themselves for up to ten days.

MPs have been cautioned by health trusts and the hospitality industry about the enormous impact of millions of people self-isolating once the economy reopens.

A source close to Mr Javid told the BBC that, in light of the sudden increase in warnings, he is considering making modifications to the app, adding, “We are looking at the sensitivity.”

The BBC believes that 4.5 million individuals could be requested to self-isolate between this week and August 16, with 360,000 notifications sent via the app in the last week of June, up more than 60% and the biggest weekly number so far this year.

When asked about concerns that some users had uninstalled the app to prevent warnings, Dr Jenny Harries, the head of the new UK Health Security Agency, told MPs on Thursday that she was “aware that some are choosing not to use the app.”

“Work is ongoing at the moment,” Dr. Harries added, “because it is totally possible to tweak the app to guarantee that it is suited to the risk.”

“I rely on the NHS app, as do many people,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated previously.

“I understand how tough it has been for people, and I apologize for the inconvenience that this has caused – it is coming to an end.”