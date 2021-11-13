The Covid-19 pandemic and an Alzheimer’s drug are being blamed for an increase in Medicare Part B premiums.

After the federal government revealed the COVID-19 epidemic, Medicare members would see a significant hike in premium payments in 2022, with the cost of a new contentious Alzheimer’s medicine contributing to the increase.

Despite the 6.7 percent anticipated jump predicted earlier this year, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) attempted to claim on Friday that the cost-of-living adjustment will assist offset the 14.5 percent increase.

Medicare Part B plan holders would see a $21.60 rise in premiums, the biggest increase since 2016. In the coming year, members will pay $170.10 per month instead of $148.50. In the coming year, the monthly premium for 2022 was predicted to be $158.50.

The CMS stated in a statement that “this high COLA increase will more than cover the increase in the Medicare Part B monthly cost.”

“Most Medicare recipients will enjoy a considerable rise in their Social Security income.” After the Medicare Part B premium is removed, a retired worker who presently earns $1,565 per month from Social Security can anticipate to receive a net increase of $70.40 per month.” Outpatient hospital services, physician services, medical equipment, certain home health services, and other health and medical services not covered by Medicare Part A will be covered by Medicare Part B.

Medicare is a government health insurance program that covers approximately 62 million people, many of whom are 65 years old or older.

The CMS also stated that the premium hike is necessary because the government agency is unsure how much it will have to cover members who are prescribed Aduhelm, an Alzheimer’s medicine that was authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration this summer.

However, Medicare has yet to decide whether or not all customers will be covered for Aduhelm, which could cost up to $56,000 per year, or if coverage will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.