The COVID-19 Delta Variant Surge in the United States could be the “Final Wave,” according to an ex-FDA official.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC that he believes the current COVID-19 outbreak, which is caused by the extremely contagious Delta variety, is the last in the United States. However, he cautioned that this may only happen if a new strain resistant to current vaccines emerges.

“I don’t believe Covid will be an epidemic throughout the fall and winter. On CNBC’s Squawk Box, he said, “I believe this is the final wave, the final act, providing we don’t have a variety arise that pierces the immunity offered by earlier infection or vaccine.”

“It’s likely that this will be the wave of sickness that affects those who refuse to get vaccinated,” he added.

The COVID-19 pandemic, according to Dr. Larry Brilliant, an epidemiologist who was part of the World Health Organization’s team that eradicated smallpox, is unlikely to end very soon because just a small portion of the world’s population has been vaccinated against the virus.

“Unless we vaccinate everyone in 200+ countries, there will still be new variants,” he told CNBC, adding that the unique coronavirus might become a “forever virus.” The United States reported 107,143 new illnesses on Saturday, surpassing the 100,000 average case per day mark. The number was up significantly from the 11,000 instances per day reported in late June. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variant accounts for 83 percent of all COVID-19 cases sequenced in the United States.

According to NPR’s examination of statistics from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day average for daily coronavirus-related deaths surged to nearly 500 per day on Friday, up from 270 in the previous two weeks.

In some parts of the United States, COVID-19 cases involving children are also on the rise. On July 25, around 130 youngsters were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. More than 210 youngsters with coronavirus were brought to hospitals between July 31 and August 6.

“In early July, the number of positive Covid tests began to rise. According to The New York Times, “that’s when we really started to see the kids get sick.” Marcy Doderer, president and chief executive of Arkansas Children’s Hospital, said.