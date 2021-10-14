The court determines the maximum penalty for a Marine who opposed the withdrawal from Afghanistan, but defers to the Department of Defense.

Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller, the marine who condemned the US departure from Afghanistan in a series of viral videos shared to social media, has received the maximum punishment of a letter of reprimand from a court-martial judge.

The court will not impose any sanctions because the letter was issued by the Department of Defense rather than the judge. Scheller is expected to obtain a discharge, although he is unlikely to face jail time.

During a court-martial hearing on Thursday at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, Scheller pleaded guilty to all six misdemeanor offenses.

Disrespect for superior commissioned officers, intentional disobedience of a superior commissioned officer, desertion of duty, and conduct unbecoming an officer and gentleman were among the charges.

Scheller was relieved of command in August after uploading videos on Facebook and LinkedIn in response to the explosion at Hamid Karzai International Airport, which killed 13 US troops.

“Did anyone raise their hand and say, ‘We screwed this up completely?'” In one video, Scheller stated. “I’m not implying that we can undo what has been done. All I sought was for accountability, for people to respond to what I said and say, “Yes.” There were blunders.’ And if they had done so, I would have returned to rank and file, presented my paperwork, and completed my task.” This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.