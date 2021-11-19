The couple who waved guns at protesters claim they were able to stave off the mob.

According to the Associated Press, the St. Louis couple who gained prominence for pointing firearms at demonstrators passing by their home in June 2020 argue that they should keep their law licenses because they were defending their property from a violent and dangerous mob.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey filed the claim in response to the Missouri Supreme Court’s decision in September to suspend the couple’s law licenses.

On June 28, 2020, the couple was outside with their daughter when activists protesting the assassination of George Floyd in Minneapolis went by. The McCloskeys pointed their firearms at the demonstrators because they were too close to their house and ignored notices that their street was private, but no shots were fired.

According to KCUR, the couple claimed that the “350 to 500” demonstrators threatened them, their daughter, and their property. They also claimed that their actions were justified because they believed the protest would become “unlawful and violent” like others across the country if they did not intervene.

According to Special Prosecutor Richard Callahan’s investigation, the demonstrators were nonviolent.

After the McCloskeys pled guilty to misdemeanor charges, Callahan noted in a news release, “There was no evidence that any of them possessed a weapon, and no one I interviewed recognized they had wandered onto a private enclave.”

They were fined $2,750 and ordered to surrender their guns after pleading guilty to multiple assault and harassment offenses in June. Governor Mike Parson of Missouri later pardoned them.

Conservatives, including then-President Donald Trump, praised their conduct. Mark McCloskey is now running for the United States Senate as a Republican.

According to a report released by the Major Cities Chiefs Association in June 2020, almost 89 percent of protests in St. Louis involved unlawful activities, with 11 percent involving violence.

According to the McCloskeys, some of the demonstrators who marched by their house on their way to the then-house mayor’s disobeyed indications that they were entering a private street and broke a gate in front of their property, which they claim is illegal under Missouri law.

Some protesters yelled death and rape. This is a condensed version of the information.