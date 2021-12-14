The couple stole £100,000 from the children’s football club they controlled.

A couple is about to be punished for stealing over £100,000 from a children’s football club.

After a six-figure sum was taken from Phoenix Football Youth Club in Southport, Simon and Michelle Marshall, of Shaws Road in Birkdale, will be jailed next month.

Michelle Marshall, 42, pleaded guilty to two offences in connection with the theft earlier this year, according to LancsLive.

This included a charge of fraud in which she took £70,185.60 from the club’s account and used it to spend on herself.

She admitted to defrauding the government between January 8, 2017 and November 8, 2019.

Michelle and Simon Marshall, both 47, were charged with defrauding the club of £41,619.41, which Michelle Marshall acknowledged to and Simon Marshall disputed.

As a result, his trial was set for January, while her punishment was postponed until the outcome of those proceedings.

Simon Marshall, on the other hand, appeared in Liverpool Crown Court last week and pleaded guilty to two counts of ‘theft including by finding.’

On January 13, both the husband and wife will be sentenced.

Since then, the football club has been renamed, relocated, and taken over by new owners, and it now publishes its financial information on a regular basis.

