The couple has no idea that the stranger who offered to take their photo is Cher, the legendary singer.

When a friendly stranger in a mask volunteered to take a photo of a young couple out for a birthday celebration in Houston, Texas, they thought nothing of it. However, the two did not see the snapshot until it became popular on social media a few days later. It was only then that they realized the figure standing a few steps away behind an iPhone was none other than Cher, the renowned pop superstar.

Syndie Germain and her boyfriend, Tehran Stokes, went out to celebrate her birthday on Monday night. According to the New York Post, they were casually wandering through Houston’s River Oaks District after dinner and decided to stop for some photos. Germain was photographed alone at first, with a great bouquet of flowers in her hand, by Stokes.

The megastar approached the young couple out of nowhere and asked to snap a picture of them together. Strangers making such an offer were not uncommon, so Germain and Stokes gladly posed for the disguised “stranger.” They had no idea that the woman fumbling with her iPhone’s settings was Grammy, Oscar, and Emmy Award-winning singer Cher.

The 75-year-old was passing through the area after seeing Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of “West Side Story” when she came across the two lovebirds snapping photos outside MAD Houston. Cher was delighted to take a photo of the two of them together.

Germain claims she never saw the photo since the generous stranger neglected to AirDrop it to them at the time.

Fortunately, Cher was able to ensure that the photograph was delivered to the newlyweds. She posted it to Twitter and referred to the couple as a “lovely couple.” “I put on my mask so they wouldn’t know who I was.” MAYBE she’s just a crazy woman,” remarked the singer.

As the photo spread over the internet, it also made its way to Germain’s timeline, shocking her to learn that Cher was the one who took their photo that night.

“What are the chances that we would have lost that opportunity if we had lingered in the restaurant for a few seconds longer?” The fortuitous encounter was recounted by Germain to ABC13.

Twitter users and Cher lovers were baffled as to how Germain could not recognize the world-famous diva.

