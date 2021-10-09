The couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary by accomplishing life-changing goals.

Tim and Jody Hughes walked down the aisle in front of their family and friends five years ago on their wedding day.

Now, after years of hard work and dedication, they have celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in a really remarkable way: by graduating from university together.

Jody, 35, and Tim, 43, live with their three children in Darwen, Lancashire, and have been together for 15 years, having met while working at a holiday park. However, in recent years, they have both opted to uproot their professions and return to school to retrain for new careers.

Jody enrolled at Liverpool Hope University in 2017 to pursue a degree in education and special educational needs with the goal of becoming a teacher, and she pushed Tim to pursue his dream job as well. The next year, he followed suit and enrolled at the same university to pursue a degree in education and early childhood development.

“Jody had been working as a teaching assistant for five years and was quite good at it,” Tim added. ‘You should be a teacher,’ people would often tell her, but I don’t think she truly believed in herself.

“I was working as a security manager in 2018 when my wife, who was a year into her study, advised I check into education.

“At first, I thought getting a degree was something only other people did, but I went to a number of Hope meetings and it seemed like a really good fit.”

The pair struggled to balance their studies with jobs and a busy family life that included Ruby, 14, Jude, 10, and Darcy, nine years old.

“I retained my employment as a teaching assistant and worked on my degree in the evenings,” Jody explained. Tim has always worked, even while studying.” Tim and Jody, like many other students, struggled to adjust to the pandemic’s transition to online schooling, which was compounded by other problems such as having the entire family at home during lockdown.

“I adapted and became acclimated to that manner of learning,” Jody said, “although it was difficult at first.” It was difficult to concentrate.” “The summary comes to an end.”