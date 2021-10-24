The country has been asked to obtain Covid-19 boosters in order to “defend freedom and Christmas.”

The Prime Minister and senior health officials are urging the public to get vaccinated against Covid-19, citing increased infection levels as a reason for concern.

Boris Johnson claimed vaccines will bring the UK through the winter and out of the pandemic, while Professor Stephen Powis, the national medical director of NHS England, said obtaining a booster will “defend the freedom and Christmas that we have all earned.”

Ignoring the increased number of cases, Mr Johnson has repeatedly urged people to get vaccinated, despite health officials’ demands for stronger restrictions.

New cases might exceed 100,000 every day, according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid, but Downing Street said there was still spare capacity in the NHS and that Plan B would only be launched if it came under “severe pressure.”

Plan B contains guidelines for working from home and the usage of face masks as a requirement.

“Vaccines are our way through this winter,” Mr Johnson said, adding that there are no plans for another lockdown.

We’ve made incredible progress, but we still have a long way to go, and we know that vaccine protection can wane after six months.

“Please get your booster when you hear the call to keep yourself, your loved ones, and everyone around you safe.

“We can and will defeat this epidemic, but only if we follow the science and keep an eye on one another.

“This is a call to everyone, whether you’re due for a booster, haven’t gotten around to getting your second dosage, or if your child is due for a dose — vaccines are safe, they save lives, and they’re our last hope of surviving this epidemic.”

Anyone over the age of 50, persons living and working in nursing homes for the elderly, and frontline health and social care personnel are all eligible for boosters.

Prof Powis, who claimed earlier this week that the NHS is “exceptionally busy,” has predicted a “difficult winter” in The Sunday Telegraph.

“We must all continue to act responsibly to maximize the impact of the immunization program,” he added.

“The bigger the possibility, the more of us who come forward for our booster shot and the more determined we are to help prevent the spread of infection.””

