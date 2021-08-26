The Countdown to Exit Has Begun in Kabul.

With continued efforts to evacuate foreign people and Afghan allies from the country, the Afghan capital of Kabul is witnessing tumultuous scenes with explosions outside Hamid Karzai International Airport.

While the full withdrawal of US and ally soldiers from Afghanistan is set on August 31, there were obvious hints on Thursday that numerous western governments will end rescue operations before then.

On Thursday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby acknowledged that an explosion had occurred outside the airport. Later, he confirmed that at least one further explosion occurred near the Baron Hotel.

“We can confirm that there was an explosion outside Kabul International Airport. At this time, the number of casualties remains unknown. We will provide more information as soon as we are able,” Kirby stated.

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey of the United Kingdom stated earlier on Thursday that intelligence indicated a terrorist strike on Kabul airport might happen within hours.

“Over the course of the week, intelligence has gotten progressively more certain surrounding the highly credible, imminent, lethal attack on the airport or the handling centers being utilized by western forces,” Heappey told Sky News.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in the United Kingdom – the country’s equivalent of the State Department – also issued a warning about “an ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack,” advising people to avoid going to the airport and instead seek shelter in a safe location while waiting for further instructions.

Bullets were reportedly fired at an Italian military plane departing Kabul earlier on Thursday, but an Italian government source subsequently said the shots were fired by Afghan authorities to clear the crowd and that the aircraft was not a target.

President Joe Biden had earlier warned that if US forces stayed in Afghanistan after August 31, ISIS-K, an Afghanistan-based affiliate of the terrorist organisation ISIS, may launch an attack on the airport.

The explosion occurred as numerous western nations in Afghanistan completed or indicated that they would complete evacuation operations before the August 31 deadline.

The Guardian newspaper in the United Kingdom stated on Tuesday that the final British evacuation flight might take place within “24 to 36 hours” of publication, implying that it will be completed before the weekend. However, this has not been confirmed.

The evacuation efforts of Poland and Belgium have come to a conclusion. Poland is one of them. This is a condensed version of the information.