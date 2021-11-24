The council’s decision on green garbage collection has caused some confusion.

Despite protests over the volume of green garbage in the city, Liverpool City Council has defended its decision to postpone green bin services until February.

Green trash collection will be discontinued beginning Friday, November 27 and will not resume until late February.

One of the decisive reasons, according to the council, was the “significant” decrease in the requirement for green trash collection during the winter months.

However, many around the city have expressed their dissatisfaction with the council’s decision, which comes as streets and gardens are littered with green garbage.

“Drop in demand, how, when this is the time of year when people tidy up their gardens and there is a rise in garden waste,” one person commented on the council’s Twitter announcement.

“With so many trees still due to shed their leaves, this doesn’t make sense,” another user wrote. Where there are large trees, there should still be collections in December.” Someone else claimed that postponing the collections will cause the council extra problems once winter arrives.

“In L19, the roads and pavements are still covered in leaves,” they stated. Clearances that were promised have not been granted. They’ll eventually clog sewers, causing flooding and causing extra suffering for locals.” Residents in Liverpool are currently given with a free service for the removal of green garden trash, but a recent proposal from the city council might see fees imposed.

By 2022/2023, the council plans to eliminate another £34 million from its budget.

So far, roughly £19 million has been raised through proposals, including a £40 yearly charge for green waste collections, which would raise £1.7 million.

Despite the service being interrupted between March and May owing to the pandemic, green garbage pickups increased by more than 2% in 2020.

“Demand for the green trash collection service notably declines throughout the winter months,” according to a Liverpool City Council spokesperson. “This is reflected in the number of bins presented and tonnage collected.”

“Any resident with yard garbage can take it to the Otterspool or Old Swan Recycling Centres over the winter.”

“After the holidays, we’ll set up a number of Christmas tree recycling stations throughout the city.”

The green garbage collection service will be reinstated. ”

