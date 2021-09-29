The council’s attempt to sell £150,000 worth of green space to a van company has been thwarted.

A controversial proposal to sell a former school playing field to a van hire company has been rejected by councillors.

The proposal to sell the land for £150,000 was unanimously rejected by Wirral Council’s Economy and Regeneration Committee tonight, citing worries about floods and building on green space.

West Wallasey Van Hire, which employs over 200 people, wants to buy land on Cross Lane in Wallasey to expand the business, according to David Armstrong, the council’s assistant chief executive.

The site had formerly been used as part of The Mosslands School’s playing fields, although it has not been used in this capacity for decades due to flooding.

David Burgess-Joyce, a Conservative councillor, was against the scheme. He was concerned that the site would fall into the hands of another organization with different plans for the area.

His Tory colleague, Cllr Andrew Hodson, was likewise against the scheme.

He was concerned about the loss of green space and the impact on surrounding people, who would have to live next to a massive commercial parking lot.

Cllr Hodson went on to say that the land was on a flood plain and that paving it over would cause problems for those who already suffer from flooding in the region.

In addition, the Heswall councillor believed that £150,000 was too low a price for the land, given what could be done with it.

Green Party councillor Emily Gleaves inquired about the impact of this company’s expansion on other van companies in the region, as well as whether officials had looked into it.

Wirral Council’s director of regeneration and place, Alan Evans, said that officials had done so and that the firm already has a national presence.

The plan was ultimately rejected by councillors from all parties.