The council will pay £1.5 million to repair a financial hole in the education firm.

Wirral Council has decided to contribute £1.5 million to support a company that helps children with their education.

Edsential, a community interest company (CIC) owned by Wirral Council and Cheshire West and Chester Council, lost £1.5 million in the previous financial year and is expected to lose the same amount this year.

This means the corporation will require £3 million to close the gap in its finances.

With many more in circulation, a 50p coin sells for £170.

The Wirral Council feels that the firm is lucrative in normal times and that the epidemic is the primary cause of the losses.

At today’s Shareholder Board meeting, the authority agreed to make up its half of the funds, with £643,000 coming from a Covid-19 related assistance grant and £857,000 coming from a loan to Edsential.

The grant of more than £600,000 was based on what the company would have received if it had been under the Covid-19 compensation scheme for services provided by the authority, according to Peter Molyneux, Wirral Council’s senior finance manager, while the loan was the remaining balance needed to meet Wirral’s £1.5 million share of the burden.

Mr Molyneux agreed that the loan carries risk, but added that the council had red lines that Edsential was aware of and that the company had negotiated an arrangement that provided it time to repay the money.

Cllr Jeff Green, who represents the Conservatives, questioned if there was any option to reduce Edsential’s debt if the company does not make a loss of £1.5 million this year.

Cllr Janette Williamson, the Wirral Council leader, contributed to Cllr Green’s query by asking if the money could be refunded sooner if Edsential was in a position to do so.

Mr Molyneux stated that the company’s losses this year could be less than £1.5 million if events such as schools utilising its residential sites more than projected occur.

He went on to say that repaying the loan’s interest costs Edsential money, thus it wasn’t in the company’s best interests to maximize it any further than necessary.

Cllr Green stated that if the company was able to return the loan, it would be beneficial. “The summary has come to an end.”