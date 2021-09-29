The council will not allow siblings to ride in the same free taxi to the same school.

The refusal of a council to allow a brother and sister to take a taxi to the same school has been described as “incomprehensible” by their mother.

Arleta Reiff-Marganiec, a mother of two secondary school students, is now required to run the school run twice a day with her daughter Isla, 12, while her brother Ciaran, 14, receives a free taxi.

Ms Reiff-Marganiec had previously paid £800 a year to get Isla a seat in the same cab as Ciaran.

The seat purchase plan for school transport, which allowed parents to purchase unsold seats on school transport if they did not qualify for the free provision, has now been discontinued by Leicestershire County Council.

Ciaran has been eligible for free cab transportation since he began high school because there were no spaces available at his closest school.

Ms. Reiff-Marganiec, on the other hand, is not eligible for free transportation because she opted to send Isla to the same school as her brother, rather than the closest school with vacant spots.

This means she won’t be able to go to school with her brother, despite the fact that the cab is already on its way to Manor High School in Oadby, according to Leicestershire Live.

“It’s a ridiculous situation,” Ms Reiff-Marganiec remarked. In essence, a taxi arrives, picks up my son, and I take my daughter, load her into the car, and follow the cab. Then it’s the other way around in the afternoon.

“However, for the time being, I don’t want to give up his taxi seat in case they decide to terminate it. To be honest, we hoped that the fare-paying system would be reintroduced, and that seats could only be purchased on existing routes. So there are two automobile trips for the same route.

“I am a working mother, therefore I won’t be able to do the school run every day in the long run. But, as a mother, I can’t rationalize having one child picked up at the front door while the other is woken up an hour earlier to walk the 6 kilometers to school.”

“We’re talking to the family,” said Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, cabinet member for highways and transportation. As the Marganiecs acknowledge, the fare-paying mechanism was discretionary.” “The summary comes to an end.”