The council meeting was adjourned due to a rowdy crowd protesting the removal of a Confederate tribute statue.

According to the Associated Press, a meeting to discuss a Confederate monument in a Florida park devolved into a brawl, requiring council members to vote the crowd out.

During a debate about removing the “Tribute to the Women of the Southern Confederacy” monument from Springfield Park, Jacksonville City Council members had to dismiss the audience. The public comment period was originally set for around 90 residents, but the ensuing argument energised the audience. The expulsion was ordered by Council President Sam Newby, with the council meeting continuing after the public was removed out.

Attendees on all sides of the argument had something to say about the gathering.

“Common sense dictates that racial hatred monuments be removed from public land,” said Ben Frazier, head of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville.

During the conference, however, an unnamed participant claimed that the removal of the statue, which was first recommended by Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, was due to cancel culture.

“This bullying has to stop,” she stated emphatically. “The pathetic justification that the statue is impeding the city’s progress is a farce.” The municipal council voted 12-6 to rescind Curry’s proposal when the audience was removed. Member Reggie Gaffney suggested that the vote allow municipal authorities a “time to regroup,” and that a committee be formed to figure out what to do next.

Curry issued a statement shortly afterward regarding the decision.

“The Community Council unfortunately blocked a step toward true progress in our city tonight by refusing to vote on the removal of a contentious monument from public land,” he wrote on Twitter.

Newby told reporters that he doesn’t know when a committee would be formed or whether any other measures toward a settlement will be taken.

“We’re going to develop a comprehensive plan to address all of the monuments in Jacksonville,” he stated.

Curry had asked for $1.3 million to pay for the deconstruction and removal of the granite and bronze monument.

If the monument isn’t removed, protesters are planning nonviolent civil disobedience tactics, demonstrations at city-owned buildings and surrounding shopping malls, and potentially boycotts, according to Frazier.

The assembly was also attended by dozens of monument supporters wearing red shirts. Before the rally, the factions traded slogans of “leave it up” and “tear ’em down” outside City Hall. This is a condensed version of the information.