The council is paying £867,500 per year for an empty school facility.

Wirral Council is paying over £800,000 per year for a school that has been vacant for three years.

Kingsway Academy, formerly Wallasey School, a former secondary school on Birket Way in Leasowe, closed in 2018 due to a lack of enrollment and has sat vacant since.

The school was part of the Wirral PFI (private finance initiative) schools contract, which was signed in 2007. It was only open for three years until closing in 2018.

Nine schools on the Wirral, including eight secondary schools and one elementary school, were renovated and built as part of the PFI scheme.

However, the deal stipulates that Wirral Council would pay £867,500 per year for the care of Kingsway until 2031, unless another use for the facility is found.

Kingsway has had issues since it was known as Wallasey School, and a 2013 assessment found it to have “severe deficiencies.”

It closed in August 2018, having only 129 students on its rolls, but the school property has a capacity of 1,450 students, and the school grounds include a former City Learning Centre (CLC) facility.

The site will be discussed during a meeting of Wirral Council’s Children, Young People and Education Committee tonight at 6pm in New Brighton’s Floral Pavilion.

It is suggested that councillors support a study into how the land could be utilized, with one option being the relocation of Clare Mount School from Fender Lane in Moreton to the site.

This possibility was investigated at the end of 2019, but due to the pandemic’s impact, it was not pursued further.

This school, located just under three miles from Kingsway, requires major investment due to its current state and, according to Wirral Council, has outgrown its existing location.

At the moment, Clare Mount School has 249 students, and temporary classrooms are being used to meet demand. The CLC facility at Kingsway is now being used by the school’s sixth form students.

Another option for the building's future usage is for it to be utilized by another secondary school or for the land to be divided into two.