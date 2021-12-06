The council is getting closer to its £27 million cut plan.

Wirral Council has agreed to back its leader’s reaction to two critical reports that exposed the council’s financial woes.

The Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) study on finance and Ada Burns’ report on governance both came back with a harsh judgement.

They were harsh in their criticism of elected councillors and officers, claiming that the ‘prevailing culture’ at the council previous to the epidemic had been to avoid difficult financial decisions, resulting in a major reduction in the council’s emergency reserves in recent years.

An accident in the grounds of her family’s home claims the life of an 11-year-old girl.

Wirral Council was urged in the documents to consider closing libraries, leisure centres, and golf clubs, as well as selling the town halls in Wallasey and Birkenhead.

Labour and the Conservatives backed a motion at tonight’s full council meeting backing the authority’s response to embrace many of the reports’ recommendations.

They outweighed the Liberal Democrats, Green Party, and independent councillor Jo Bird, who backed a motion only to “note” the council’s response to the findings.

Janette Williamson, the council leader, opened the debate by saying that today was about demonstrating to the government that Wirral Council was accountable and that it accepted the report’s findings.

She went on to say that the council’s finances need to be improved right now.

Cllr Phil Gilchrist, the Lib Dem group’s leader, did not support Cllr Williamson’s motion and questioned where the government’s challenge to the potential damage cuts to local services was.

This maintained the momentum from the previous week’s meetings. Officers were looking at ways to cut £27 million from the local authority’s revenue budget, it was reported last Wednesday.

The night before, Labour, Conservative, and Green councillors pushed through a vote agreeing to a number of recommendations made in the devastating reports, including the council’s £5 million investment in a community bank being halted.

The Liberal Democrats, on the other hand, did not sign on to this, with Cllr Gilchrist claiming that, given the expanded powers provided to council employees, the public would not be sufficiently involved in future decisions.

All organizations, however, advocated shifting the local government’s elections away from a paradigm in which a third of councillors run. “The summary has come to an end.”