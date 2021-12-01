The council is facing a £25 million deficit next year as a result of the crisis.

Wirral Council’s budget might be cut by £25 million next year, highlighting the struggling local authority’s serious financial issues.

Following a government inspection last month, Wirral Council was instructed to consider closing libraries, recreation centres, and golf clubs, as well as selling Wallasey and Birkenhead Town Halls.

Two reports, one on finance by the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) and the other on governance by Ada Burns, came up with a harsh conclusion.

The assessments were harsh on elected councillors and officers, claiming that the ‘prevailing culture’ at the council previous to the epidemic had been to avoid difficult financial decisions, resulting in a major reduction in the council’s emergency reserves in recent years.

The council is already working on new budget plans, with the Policy and Resources Committee agreeing to implement many of the suggestions from the two studies at a special meeting yesterday night.

This included stopping the council’s £5 million investment in a new community bank and electing all councillors in a single round of voting every four years, rather than the present system, which sees a third of councillors run in three out of every four years.

The same committee will meet tonight to debate how to move forward and make the required cuts to help the council escape its budget crisis.

The council’s predicted deficit for 2022/23 is £25 million, according to documents presented at the meeting, albeit this amount is based on assumptions that could alter.

There are indications in the documents that Wirral Council has taken the report’s recommendations into account, implying that the authority is considering selling off some of its assets.

“It is apparent that services in their current form are expensive and will need to alter,” one piece of a budget report prepared for tonight’s meeting stated.

The council would “examine every avenue to decrease asset and related costs,” according to another section of the report.

The CIPFA assessment was harsh on Wirral Council's lack of reserves, but the budget report stated that the council will act in this area, which it has done.