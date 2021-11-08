The council has started a budget consultation in order to save £34 million.

Liverpool City Council has initiated a public consultation in order to save £34 million in the coming year’s budget.

The public is encouraged to comment on the proposals and some of the areas where the council will attempt to make up the difference.

A variety of feedback sessions, briefings, and a Q&A with Mayor Joanne Anderson are being held as part of the public consultation.

The consultation on the budget plans will continue through January 22.

This follows news that the city council’s budget for 2022/23 must close a £34 million gap as its annual budget is poised to be cut once more.

The council’s budget has been slashed by £465 million every year since 2010.

Because council tax only accounts for 40% of the budget, the remaining funds are supplemented by government grants and corporate rates.

So far, the cabinet and council officers have proposed £18.7 million in savings, resulting from a combination of spending cuts and a focus on areas where more revenue might be generated.

The £18.7 million figure is predicated on the expectation that council tax will increase by the maximum allowed 3%.

This would leave the city council with an additional £14.3 million in savings to make.

Some of the alternatives for making up the £34 million in annual savings, based on dialogue between the cabinet and council officers, include:

£1.6 million will be raised from a review of regulated parking zones and services.

Green garbage collections will cost £40 per year, raising £1.7 million.

Pest control fees for private landlords and social housing providers – to raise £200,000

Managing school transportation demand to save £500,000

Reviewing high-cost care packages to ensure that individual requirements are met and properly financed — to save £1.9 million

Increasing filming, cruise liners, and events revenue to bring in £270,000

Reorganization of management to save £200,000

Subsidies supplied to many externally run libraries are being reviewed in order to save £280,000.

The approximately £12 million needed to pay for the work of newly-installed Whitehall commissioners who are tackling the problem adds to the need for reductions.