The council has been handed greater powers to deal with shady landlords.

The city council of Liverpool has been given new powers to control privately rented residences and to target homes in bad condition.

The government-approved Landlord Licensing program will allow the city council to control 80 percent of privately rented houses in the city.

The new powers will allow the council to raise standards and protect vulnerable tenants, such as by addressing fire and electrical safety issues, as well as excessive cold and wet.

The initiative will focus on 16 wards in the city where at least one out of every five homes is held by a private landlord.

Central, Riverside, Greenbank, Kensington, Picton, Tuebrook & Stoneycroft, County, Anfield, St Michael’s, Princes Park, Kirkdale, Old Swan, Warbreck, Wavertree, Fazakerley, and Everton are among the wards that will be covered by the new licensing scheme, which will span the north and central parts of the city.

According to a study of a similar city-wide licensing regime that operated from 2015 to 2020, 65 percent of the 34,000 properties evaluated failed to meet required requirements on the first visit.

During these examinations, 4,350 incidents of the most significant category one and two dangers, such as disrepair and excessive cold, were discovered, endangering inhabitants’ health and well-being.

More than 300 successful landlord infraction prosecutions and the imposition of 87 civil penalties have resulted from the issuance of 2,500 legal notices, 169 formal cautions, and 197 written warnings.

The licensing plan is “great news for renters living in substandard housing conditions,” according to Cllr Sarah Doyle, Member for Strategic Development and Housing.

“Too many vulnerable individuals in our community are living in substandard homes, paying rent to a landlord who fails to do basic maintenance to keep them warm and safe,” she continued.

“The Landlord Licensing Scheme will provide us with regulation of private rented dwellings, allowing us to intervene if there are any concerns.”

"There is a mountain of evidence that suggests that bad landlords were obliged to fix their houses as a result of council intervention." Poor electrical and fire safety standards, as well as damp and antisocial behavior, are all factors that contribute to poor physical and emotional well-being." Cllr Abdul Qadir, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, said: "Our new scheme."