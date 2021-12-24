The council ‘betrayed’ a Kirkby market trader by evicting him on Christmas Eve.

A stallholder at Kirkby Market who was evicted after 34 years says he feels “betrayed” by Knowsley Council.

Paul Carberry began his career in Kirkby Market at the age of 15, assisting his brother with his stall before launching his own company, PC Wallcoverings, 32 years ago.

He says he’s “taking a stance” and leaving the market, which has been his home away from home for decades, after a dispute with Knowsley Council over rent arrears caused him and other stallholders to be unable to trade for four months.

“I don’t want to walk away, but I’m not being dictated to,” Paul told The Washington Newsday on the eve of emptying his stall.

Market sellers who had not paid their arrears or negotiated a payment arrangement were given notice by Knowsley Council in a letter that was circulated online, stating that they would be evicted on Christmas Eve if they did not pay the amount.

Knowsley Council said it had contacted traders with arrears to encourage them to make arrangements to pay them, but that it had “no choice” but to revoke the licenses of some of the market’s traders on Christmas Eve.

“We very much wish that this scenario had not developed,” a council spokesperson stated, “but the council paid grants to the shopkeepers to enable them to pay the costs, and some of them have simply not done so.”

Paul, who says he’ll be trading online while he seeks for a new location, says he’s “disgusted” by the council’s treatment of him and other vendors, and doesn’t believe it’s fair that they’ve been forced to pay rent for a period when they couldn’t access the market.

“Anyone could see that’s not fair if it was a house and you were a landlord and told your tenants they couldn’t live there but still had to pay rent,” he said.

“The bottom line is that we weren’t allowed to trade for seven months, and [Knowsley Council] gave throughout that time.””

