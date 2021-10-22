The council approves the possibility of taking legal action to recover £1.8 million in overpaid fees.

Liverpool City Council has adopted proposals that might lead to legal action to reclaim over £2 million in overpayments to private care businesses.

Over a five-year period, the error resulted in £2.5 million being overpaid to companies providing nighttime care help for the elderly, but part of it has been refunded.

The transactions took place between 2014 and 2019 and are currently the subject of a legal battle between the council and a number of private businesses.

The discovery of “underpayments and other anomalies” during an audit of the payments complicated efforts to recover the funds.

It’s also possible that some care companies, who are already under a lot of financial stress, would fail if they have to repay the money.

In addition to presenting immediate problems for those who want assistance, the council would be in violation of government care legislation.

So far, the council has received only £740,000 of the £2.5 million expenditure.

Allowing officers to take legal action if appropriate, cabinet member Frazer Lake said this morning at a cabinet meeting, was a “tough but necessary” step.

Negotiation, conciliation, independent mediation, or arbitration will be preferred by the council, with judicial action only being considered after all other options have been exhausted.

The adult services and health directorate uncovered “deficiencies in its payment and control system” in 2019, according to a report to cabinet members, which meant a number of companies were compensated for overnight care.

The council eventually made settlements with some of the corporations, but others remained in dispute.

The remaining companies owe the council slightly over £2.5 million, according to the council. However, settlements have been reached to collect another £740,000, leaving £1.8 million in dispute.

“The council has a duty to recover as much of the £1.818 million that remains in dispute as feasible,” according to a report to the cabinet, “and the proposals set out in this report will enable the council in doing so.”

“However, the council must keep in mind its responsibilities under the Care Act.””

