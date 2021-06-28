The cost of William and Kate’s three-day royal train journey was about £48,000

According to royal finances, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s country-wide journey on the royal train cost the government nearly £48,000.

Following their departure from London a few weeks before Christmas last year, William and Kate traveled 1,250 miles by rail to recognize communities, remarkable individuals, and crucial professionals for their efforts during the coronavirus outbreak.

The pair visited the Queen at Windsor Castle after stopping in Edinburgh, Manchester, Berwick, Batley, Cardiff, and Bath Spa on their three-day journey.

The train’s cost is covered by the taxpayer, and the service has a long history of controversy, with the service nearly being canceled in 2013 because to concerns that the rolling stock would need to be replaced.

The train rides cost £872,000 during the Golden Jubilee year of 2002.

The Cambridges’ trip cost £47,965, according to royal finances, and the monarchy only conducted a handful of big royal travels due to the pandemic.

The most expensive was the Prince of Wales’ £58,993 charter flight to Kuwait in October to send his condolences following the death of Kuwait’s Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

The total cost of royal travel in 2020-21 was £3.2 million, down £2.1 million from the previous financial year, although despite the lower number of journeys, a large portion of the money were used to pay for transportation leasing.

Helicopters cost £2.1 million, including £600,000 in operating lease payments; large and small fixed-wing aircraft cost £100,000 each; train travel cost £700,000, including £200,000 in lease payments; and automobiles cost £200,000.