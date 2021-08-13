The cost of travel testing from NHS Test and Trace is expected to decrease.

The cost of travel tests provided by NHS Test and Trace for those arriving in the UK from overseas will be reduced, according to the Health Department.

It will be reduced from £88 to £68 for UK visitors who have arrived from countries on the green list or who have arrived from countries on the amber list and have been properly vaccinated.

The cost of two tests for those traveling from countries on the Amber List who are not completely vaccinated will be reduced from £170 to £136.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, also announced that a 10-day internal examination of the price and service standards from suppliers of the tests that are to be taken by persons who have returned to England on days two and eight following their arrival from overseas will begin this weekend.

The cost of PCR testing, according to Mr Javid, can be a “barrier” for people looking forward to a summer vacation.

According to Mr. Javid, consumers and families must be safeguarded from “exploitative practices,” and he wants to ensure that high-quality testing are offered at a fair cost.

These tests are advertised alongside private firms’ testing packages on NHS Test and Trace’s website, and they can be purchased to meet the UK Government’s testing criteria for overseas travel.

Mr Javid stated that he has directed his department to review the list of private providers on gov.uk as soon as possible in order to ensure that pricing is more clear and transparent.

“Any supplier discovered to be deceiving the public will be thrown off,” he continued.

“Too many suppliers are behaving like cowboys, and this must change. The general population should be able to enjoy their summer vacations without incurring undue fees or anxiety.”

“However, this minor reduction is little more than tinkering and does not go anywhere near far enough to truly cut the costs of travel,” said Karen Dee, chief executive of the Airport Operators Association, who called the cost of testing for travel as “sky-high.”

She urged the government to “take control of testing and replace expensive PCR tests with more affordable quick tests for low-risk countries, as well as put international travel in line with the rest of the economy.”

